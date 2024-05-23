Memorial Day service planned

After the weekend barbecues, after the boats are launched for the season, after the sunburn and Beer…. it’s time to observe the “real” Memorial Day on its originally intended date: May 30.

For decades, the “community” of Whitepine has held a traditional Memorial Day observance ceremony at Whitepine Cemetery every May 30. This was the date established at the start of it all, back in 1868, when Civil War General John Logan issued a “Memorial Day Order” proclaiming May 30 as Decoration Day. It was a day to honor the soldiers who had died in combat by decorating their graves with May flowers.

The name “Decoration Day” was formally changed by Congress in 1967 to “Memorial Day.” It wasn’t until 1968 that Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal

employees. When that happened, Memorial Day became commercialized and celebratory as the start of summer vacations. Much of the original sentiment and reason for Memorial Day was lost. It was, after all, created to be a day of mourning and honoring veterans who died in service to their country, not for retail sales and parties.

The Whitepine community, however, has held fast to the original intent and has for decades held a service at the cemetery on May 30 of each year. One week prior to the date, volunteers from Whitepine Church gather at the cemetery to place wooden crosses and flags on the graves of every military veteran buried there, whether they died in service or not. The registry now lists more than 200 veterans at rest in the beautiful cemetery, some of whom date back to WW1.

On Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m., the annual memorial service will be held at Whitepine Cemetery. The service is open to the public. It includes special music, comments from service members past and present, and the oral reading of each veteran’s name in Whitepine Cemetery. Following a benediction by Pastor David Luick, Roland Goertzen will play “Taps” on his bugle.

The ceremony will take place under cover at the rear of the cemetery, with seating provided.