Justice Court
May 23, 2024
Montana Highway Patrol
Tyler Schaefer, 30, careless driving, $135.
Robert Swanson, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Timothy Bibler, 53, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Michael Hicks, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Marcus Sickels, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.
Timothy Koll, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
William Starkey, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Lindsey Heape, 18, day speeding, $70.
Michael Crawford, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Susan Gordee, 62, day speeding, $70.
Daniel Zlogar, 50, day speeding, $120.
Lisa Cress, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Riley Reimer, 20, stop sign violation, $85.
Nichole McKinsey, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jessica Mintonye, 46, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Raymundo Chavez, 25, day speeding, $70.
Makiea Lawless, 29, operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $135; failure to carry/display registration receipt as required, $35.
Jennifer Burleson, 36, improper passing in no passing zone, $85.
Candace Jones, 36, empty ashtray with matches/ashes/cigarette refuse, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Esvin Reyes-Melendez, 22, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $285.
Paul O’Neill, 42, operating commercial motor vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.
Reader Comments(0)