Justice Court

May 23, 2024

Montana Highway Patrol

Tyler Schaefer, 30, careless driving, $135.

Robert Swanson, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Timothy Bibler, 53, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Michael Hicks, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Marcus Sickels, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.

Timothy Koll, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

William Starkey, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Lindsey Heape, 18, day speeding, $70.

Michael Crawford, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Susan Gordee, 62, day speeding, $70.

Daniel Zlogar, 50, day speeding, $120.

Lisa Cress, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Riley Reimer, 20, stop sign violation, $85.

Nichole McKinsey, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jessica Mintonye, 46, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Raymundo Chavez, 25, day speeding, $70.

Makiea Lawless, 29, operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $135; failure to carry/display registration receipt as required, $35.

Jennifer Burleson, 36, improper passing in no passing zone, $85.

Candace Jones, 36, empty ashtray with matches/ashes/cigarette refuse, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Esvin Reyes-Melendez, 22, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $285.

Paul O’Neill, 42, operating commercial motor vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.