On Saturday, May 11, 2024, Carroll College conferred degrees on 265 graduates of the class of 2024 during its 114th commencement ceremony.

Among the graduates were Josey Neesvig of Trout Creek, who received a degree in Health Sciences. Audrey Brown of Plains received a degree in Anthrozoology and graduated Magna Cum Laude, achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.70-3.89.