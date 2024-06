VFW members (from left) Jan Hayes, Bob Abel and John Trochmann salute the battlefied cross at the Noxon Park during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

Nearly 50 community members gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Noxon park on Monday. The event was led by members of the Cabinet Mountain VFW Post 5556.

Following a welcome by Post Commander Gary Searle and a prayer by chaplain Leo Winburn, the VFW welcomed state Sen. Greg Hinkle as their g...