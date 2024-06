Music teacher Nichole Cockrell leads first-graders as they show their kazoo skills in the song "Somebody Stole My Cow" at the Plains Elementary School concert.

The Plains School gymnasium was packed with family and friends for the Elementary Spring Concert "Good Vibes" last Tuesday.

"The students performed exceptionally," said Kevin Meredith, the elementary school principal for the last three years. Meredith guessed that there were more than 450 spectators...