VFW Auxiliary Unit3596 President Deborah places a blue carnation on the gravesite of Robert Wilks, an Air Force veteran, during Memorial Day services at the Plains Cemetery.

People had their three-day weekend with their family picnics and leisure activities, but Horse Plains VFW Post 3596 wants people to know the true reason for the observance - paying tribute to the sacrifice of members of America's armed forces.

"As long as two comrades survive – so long will the Vete...