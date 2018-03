TWO IN THE MAKING - Plains senior Jay VonHeeder scores against Charlo in the District 14C tournament semifinals in Pablo Friday.

PABLO – And the Horsemen ride on.

Perhaps a little under the radar for a team with such an impressive 18-3 record, the Plains Horsemen won second place in the district 14C tournament last week and will ride on into the Western C divisional tournament in Hamilton Thursday as one of the darkhors...