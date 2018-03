FIGHTING FOR POSITION - Plains' Jessica Thompson and Justice Tate of St. Regis scramble for position and a possible rebound during District 14C semifinal action in Pablo Friday. Tigers won 44-36.

PABLO – Some games are diamonds, some games are stones...

The Plains Trotters endured two rocky rides in games at the District 14C tournament in Pablo last week, first losing 44-36 to St. Regis in the semifinals Friday, and then falling to Sanders County rival Hot Springs 46-41 in a loser-out...