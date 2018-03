Lorri Riffle, 65, of Thompson Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Thursday, February 22, 2018. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018, 1 p.m. at New Life Fellowship on Airport Road in Thompson Falls.

Following the memorial service, a luncheon will be provided. Stay to share your favorite memories with family and friends.

A full obituary will follow in next week's Ledger.