Lady Hawks go down fighting in Western B

LADY HAWK FRESHMAN Riley Wilson goes up for a shot as Emma Stensrud and Rilee Mangun of Florence defend in Ronan Thursday.

RONAN – The Lady Hawks never quit trying but finally ran out of games to play at the Western B divisional tournament in Ronan last week.

Coach Doree Thilmony and her Lady Hawks opened the Western B with a 61-34 loss to Florence Thursday and were eliminated in a 50-48 loss to District 7B rival...