Delmer Lewis Garrison, 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 5, 2018 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. Del was born May 30, 1927, in Thompson Falls, Mont. (the last year of the Ford Model T). He spent some of his younger years in Taft and Saltese, and attended school in Thompson Falls.

Del married Margaret (Peggy) Helterline on September 20, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church in Plains. Together they lived in Plains where they raised their family and enjoyed many happy years.

He spent most of his life working for Flodin Lumber Company, retiring in 1989. Del was a talented woodworker, clockmaker, carpenter and cartoonist. In addition to his wonderful sense of humor, he also had a great love for cars, and if something was broken, he could probably fix it. He was a true gentleman with integrity and his word meant something.

Del is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy, sons Randy and Jay (Teresa) of Plains, Larry of Missoula, Mike (Liz) Simmons of Kansas City, Missouri, and daughter Patti (Mark) Bummer of Missoula. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gertrude (Kortte) Garrison, and brother Wayne Garrison.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.