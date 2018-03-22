Jeannette D. Spaulding went to be with her Lord on March 5, 2018 while resting peacefully at what had become her home, the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Care. She was 95 years old.

Jeannette was born on August 8, 1922 in Oneida, New York, the second of four children born to Archie and Miriam Diable. As with all those born during that time, Jeannette lived through the dark days of the great depression. However, these struggles and hardships only served to make this little lady tough as nails.

It was in Oneida that the man she would marry first picked her up. The story has it that Jeannette's then boyfriend wasn't able to pick her up and he sent Bill to get her on his Harley Davidson...and the rest...is history. They married and had two daughters, Shelly (Rumore) and Lea (Herndon) and were married for 66 years.

Jeannette worked at various jobs during World War II, doing whatever needed to be done while she waited for Bill's return from the war. During his tour of duty, which spanned from May 9, 1943 to Nov. 4, 1945 he had only one 48-hour pass which he spent with his bride at Niagara Falls.

In 1955, Jeannette, Bill and their girls moved from Oneida, New York to sunny San Diego, California. Once there, while Bill worked for the U.S. Post Office, Jeannette took in laundry and did babysitting. It was her way of partnering with Bill to make sure her girls were able to attend camps, be involved in clubs, school activities and have the things they needed.

Jeannette and Bill enjoyed fishing, hiking and, most of all, riding Bill's motorcycle. A fond memory for both Jeannette and Bill was their 10,000-mile motorcycle trip across the U.S. Jeannette was even able to crochet while riding on the back thanks to some clever rigging by Bill! They had many great stories when they got home!

Jeannette was also a great cook and baker. When the extended family got together she would get up early to start her "to die for" spaghetti sauce. No Ragu for her family! She also was the maker of some delicious light and flaky pie crusts. Pillsbury had nothing on this lady!

In August of 2000 Jeannette and Bill moved to Thompson Falls, Montana to be closer to their youngest daughter Lea and her husband Mickey. They spent hours watching the wildlife that roamed freely in their back yard. They made many good friends while there and always enjoyed their walks together up the road, visiting with neighbors and stopping the country road crew to compliment their work. These occasional "stops" often caused a "Montana traffic jam."

One of Jeannette's favorite days of the year was May Day. From 1955 until last May Jeannette's very dear friend, Betty Parchman, always made sure Jeannette had a May Day basket at her door when she awakened. Now that is an endearing friendship and tradition that lasted 62 years.

Jeannette came to Clark Fork Long Term Care in December of 2013. She was very happy there and her care was second to none. She enjoyed many of the activities offered, including playing bingo and winning those shiny quarters! On the Monday before her death she showed everyone how it was done with the facilities adapted bowling activity! She even won that tournament!

Jeannette is survived by her daughters Shelly (Sal) Rumore and Lea Herndon along with many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Cindy Bonaventura and Patty Thorpe, her nieces, along with her friend Dixie Carmen stayed very close to her and frequently sent pictures and cards to brighten her day.

Jeannette had 5 grandchildren, including Tod Godfrey (Jamie), Tami Trujillo (Jimmy), Rich Herndon (Cara), Steve Rumore (Jen), Josh Rumore and Sandy Rumore. Jeannette also had 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also loved and enjoyed her adopted daughter, Lynn Verlanic.

Jeannette was first picked up by Bill on his precious Harley. He once again has picked her up to take her home. She is currently riding with Bill on those streets of gold. and quite possibly crocheting.

There will be no services for Jeannette per her request. She donated her body to medical research as one final act of giving to others. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Care activities department. These donations may be mailed to Clark Fork Valley Long Term Care: ATTN. Activities director, 10 Kruger Road, Plains, MT, 59859