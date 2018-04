GOOD FORM - Clark Fork Valley Elks member Rick Hagedorn instructs Jayden Grounds on how to get the best release while bowling at Rimrock Lodge.

Members of the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge held a free bowling day for children and teens ages 7-18 on April 21.

This is the second year that the Elks Lodge has hosted bowling for the youth of the community. In previous years, only golf instruction was offered. The three-hour event included...