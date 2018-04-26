Torch Run celebrates those with disabilities

Each one of us has extraordinary gifts, talents and abilities. Why should a disability hold anyone back from being allowed to show the world what they are made of?

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place this weekend in Sanders County, celebrating individuals who are not willing to let their disability hold them back.

According to Roy Scott, Special Olympics organizer for Sanders County, the “Flame of Hope” torch will begin its journey through Montana at Highway 200, mile marker 0 (Montana/Idaho state line), starting between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 28.

Scott stated there will be bicyclists, walkers, joggers and horse riders moving the torch along Highway 200 as they celebrate the individuals who add so much to our world.

The Thompson Falls Super Hawks will hold honors as they carry the torch from Doug’s Drug to Little Bear, stated Scott.

Once the torch reaches Plains, there will be a section dedicated to those with special needs as they carry the torch from the Circle to Town Pump.

The torch will end its Highway 200 tour upon reaching the junction with Highway 28 at mile marker 77.

In Montana, the relay has 13 starting points around the state covering over 2,200 miles, according to the Special Olympics Montana website. The relays begin late April and will end in May when the State Summer Games Opening Ceremony takes place in Great Falls. The torch arrival and cauldron lighting will officially begin the Games.

The Special Olympics is dedicated providing intellectually disabled individuals the opportunity to “experience the joy of year-round sports training and competition.”