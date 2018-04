RACE TO THE TAPE - Plains freshman Mariah Smith duels Clark Fork's Kathryn Parkin to the finish during a heat of the 100 meter dash at Previs Field Thursday.

Buoyed by their much better than average flight of throwers, the Plains Trotters scored 89 points to win second place in team scoring at the Thompson Falls Invitational Thursday.

The current State C leader in the shot put and discus, senior Jessica Thompson won both of those events at Previs Fie...