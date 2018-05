ROAD CLOSED - A portion of Blue Slide Road will be closed until further notice after a creek flooded and washed out part of the road.

A portion of Blue Slide Road west of Thompson Falls will remain closed until further notice after Cougar Creek flooded and washed out part of the roadway over the weekend.

"We're looking at months, not weeks," of the road being closed, said Shane Stack with MDT. Representatives from the agency vi...