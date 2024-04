Youngsters in the 8-12 age group dash for the Easter eggs on the grass at the Sanders County Fairgrounds. The 8-12 age group was the largest of the five groups.

The Plains Community Easter Egg Hunt was bigger than ever with a larger area and a record number of eggs and egg hunters.

For the second consecutive year the annual event was held on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, but this year it was moved to the Sanders County Fairgrounds and was a big hit wit...