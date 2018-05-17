William “Bill” Obach died at his home in Plains, Montana, on April 25, 2018 at the age of 96. Bill was born on the family farm north of Zenith, North Dakota, on April 2, 1922 to Mike and Elizabeth (Kassanchuk) Obach and was baptized at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church north of Belfield, North Dakota. He completed eight years at the Zenith country school and two more years at Belfield High School.

Bill then joined the CCC program at the camp north of Medora, North Dakota. He later joined the United States Navy on March 24, 1944 in Sydney, Australia, serving 42 months in the Pacific War Zone during part of WWII and on various ships as a Gunner’s Mate 1st Class. Bill served seven-and-one-half years in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1950. He worked many years in the oilfield in many different states and also farmed with his father, Mike. He later purchased and ran a bar in Plains, Montana, until retirement and continued to make Plains his home.

Bill is survived by his brother Michael (Roberta) Obach of Belfield, North Dakota, and two sisters, Emily Hope Hill of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and Cecelia Oshanick of Mountain View, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Josephine Norden of Denver, Colorado. Bill is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Per Bill’s request, cremation has taken place and a military burial will be held in Plains, Montana, at a later date.