LENDING A HAND – Volunteers from Clark Fork Valley Hospital help clean up rubbish at a resident's house as part of the town's "Project Clean-Up Days." From the left are Chris Cockrell, Cheryl Kegel and Quintin Schanck.

Volunteers last weekend might have made a small dent in "Project Clean-Up Days," but they got a big appreciation for their efforts, according to Plains Mayor Dan Rowan, who coordinated the project with council member Sandy Chenoweth.

About 50 volunteers Friday and Saturday went to the homes of t...