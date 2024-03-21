Students celebrate Pi Day

As math enthusiasts around the world celebrated Pi Day on March 14, students at Trout Creek Adventist School took their appreciation for the mathematical constant to new heights. From reciting digits of pi to baking delicious pies, the school's Pi Day festivities were a hit among both students and parents.

Serena Overbeck, a standout student with a remarkable memory, wowed the crowd by flawlessly reciting 64 digits of pi from memory. Akilah McKell, Amy Ficklin, and Samuel Overbeck were the next highest with 34 digits, and Lauren McIntire with 31 digits. Every student participated this year and cheered each other on.

Courtesy photo Serena Overbeck received an award for memorizing the most digits of pi among the students. She was able to recite 64 digits.

However, the celebration wasn't just about memorization; it was also a chance for creativity and community engagement. The upper-grade students showcased their culinary skills by baking an array of pies, which were enjoyed by parents attending the Parents and Pi event.

The event featured various activities centered around pi, including the highly anticipated Pi reciting contest. Principal Maurita Crew also joined in on the fun by reading a captivating book titled "Circles All Around Us," emphasizing the significance of creating a circle of inclusion to all those around us.

Overall, Pi Day at Trout Creek Adventist School was a resounding success, blending mathematical learning with culinary delights and community engagement. It not only showcased the students' academic prowess but also fostered a love for math in a fun and engaging way.