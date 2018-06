KASSIDY KINZIE was named to the Western B-C and All-State B-C softball teams last week.

by John Hamilton

Three Sanders County softball players have been named to the 2018 Western B-C All-Conference team it was announced last week.

From the Plains-Hot Springs Trotters, Plains junior Kassidy Kinzie leads the list after being named first team Western B-C and also earning All-State B-...