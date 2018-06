LINE 'EM UP, LET 'EM FLY - Archery shooters line up for a round of shooting for score at Previs Field at TFHS Sunday.

Randy Pirker did not invent competitive archery shooting, but he did help make it a big deal in Sanders County in particular, and in all of western Montana in general.

Decades after starting up an archery shop business and helping put the sport of competitive archery on the map in Thompson Falls...