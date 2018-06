COVERING SECOND - Clark Fork Valley Cougs shortstop Logan Wood and second baseman Jase Sorenson in action during a recent game. Cougs will host a pair of doubleheaders at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains this weekend, hosting Helena Saturday and Mission Valley Sunday.

If you haven't seen them play yet, this weekend's games in Plains could be the last chance you get this season.

The Clark Fork Valley Cougs, a collection of players from Thompson Falls, Plains and Noxon, will close out their home schedule with a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at the Amundson...