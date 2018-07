40 YEARS AGO • JUNE 20, 1978

SINCE I LAST WROTE FOR THE LEDGER continued

By Harry L. Billings (AKA Peanuts, TFHS Class of ’29)

Eber and Barbara (Britton) Hoyt were very small. Their uncle and aunt, A.S. and Mabel Ainsworth, were awfully good to an undersized kid from the reservation. When I...