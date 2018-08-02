Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 2, 2018
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Barney Matthew, 33, operating vehicle without valid license, $275. Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Jason Martinez, 57, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Azhang Aazami, 42, night speeding, $20.
Jourdan Wood, 28, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Marlow Peterson, 58, day speeding, $20.
Erin Delgadillo, 39, operating vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Fred Carl III, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Montana Highway Patrol
Carson Wabaunsee, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jeremiah Craik, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.
Anna Peterson, 20, day speeding, $20.
Daniel Hershman, 57, improper passing, $85.
Harold Pickens, 37, day speeding, $20.
Corey Meyer, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.
Michael Beiler, 28, day speeding, $20.
Paula Ivy, 59, day speeding, $20.
Kirk McClellan, 65, improper passing, $85.
Carlos Ramos, 60, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Rupert Nason, 71, seatbelt violation, $20.
Tobias Rundle, 32, day speeding, $70.
Weston Brown, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Kane Lawson, 19, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.
John Revier, 56, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Meriah Carter, 30, violation of commission/department orders, $85.
Reader Comments
(0)