Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
August 2, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Barney Matthew, 33, operating vehicle without valid license, $275. Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Jason Martinez, 57, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Azhang Aazami, 42, night speeding, $20.

Jourdan Wood, 28, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Marlow Peterson, 58, day speeding, $20.

Erin Delgadillo, 39, operating vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Fred Carl III, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Montana Highway Patrol

Carson Wabaunsee, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jeremiah Craik, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Anna Peterson, 20, day speeding, $20.

Daniel Hershman, 57, improper passing, $85.

Harold Pickens, 37, day speeding, $20.

Corey Meyer, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael Beiler, 28, day speeding, $20.

Paula Ivy, 59, day speeding, $20.

Kirk McClellan, 65, improper passing, $85.

Carlos Ramos, 60, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Rupert Nason, 71, seatbelt violation, $20.

Tobias Rundle, 32, day speeding, $70.

Weston Brown, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Kane Lawson, 19, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.

John Revier, 56, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Meriah Carter, 30, violation of commission/department orders, $85.

 
