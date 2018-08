NEAR THE TOP – Malachi Paulsen holds the graphite drawing of U.S. Army veteran Polly Gill, which netted him second place in the national VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

A drawing has put Plains, Montana, on the map, according to Carol Harris, coordinator for the VFW Post 3596 Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, after a Plains High School student took second place nationwide.

"This is a big deal. In the whole country, we're number two," said...