Remember When

40 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 17, 1978

LEDGER LINES

By K.A.E.

We’ve never thought of the back of a print shop as being a desirable spot for a party, and we certainly weren’t in a party-expecting mood Thursday afternoon when Lorraine Dufresne, Eileen Garrison and Betty and Gary Gunderson walked into the shop bearing a cake and other goodies to launch a party observing the 25th anniversary of Gladys and me owning The Ledger.

Trailing Lorraine and Eileen at brief intervals were numerous friends, including George and Verdie McCallum from Lonepine.

The party was certainly a well-kept surprise. We had even scheduled a flight with Millar Bryce Thursday, but after he was appraised of the plans late Wednesday he called to cancel the aerial excursion.

Now that we think about it, Millar’s excuse was kind of feeble.

Jack Stephens, Lucille Hanson, Sherry Hagerman and Colleen Douglas of The Ledger staff were all in on it but kept their mouths shut around us.

The party was an occasion to reminisce over the past quarter of a century of our ownership of The Ledger. Like most newspaper editors, we’ve made enemies.

A fellow editor once observed that he feels he made two enemies a week – 104 a year. And how many weeks can you keep operating in a town with a limited population on that basis?

The years have been interesting and good to Gladys and me. We’ve enjoyed our work and are proud of being a part of a wonderful town like Thompson Falls.

When we acquired The Ledger, it was housed in a frame building with a gable roof and a floor that would embarrass some roller coasters. This building was located next to the present day Ledger building where Little Bitterroot Thrift Store now is.

When water in the curb froze in the winter and then thawed later, it would run up on the sidewalk and in the front door. We drilled holes in the floor to drain the water.

Heating was by a double barrel wood stove. And on cold days, it would be almost noon until the Linotype machine would get up to a gallop.

In the winter of 1956-57, Norm Williams and his dad, John, started construction of our present building.

One of their first moves was to remove an apartment addition in the rear. After that, the temperature took a January nose dive, and busted the lone water pipe into the building. For several weeks we were without water.

Then the thaw came. And unbeknownst to me, I trotted down into the small basement one day, only to let out a yell and come dashing back upstairs. The basement was half full of water and I had walked into it up to my waist before I beat a breathtaking, hurried retreat. In January, that water was frigid.

We’ve had some other painful incidents that now bring chuckles. Like the time Jack Stephens was oiling the cams on the Linotype and stuck his finger in it and came running up to the front office holding the finger and yelling plainly, “Doctor! Doctor! Doctor!” Jack Stephens was deaf and did not speak. After Dr. Rosdahl gave him a shot, Wally Britton and I rushed Jack to a Missoula hospital for surgery on the shortened digit.

Still later, we got a finger caught in a small offset press. It stopped the press, but we couldn’t pull our hand out. With our free hand, we waved frantically at Jack to come dismantle the press enough to free us.

Jack is still without a finger tip and we still sport a marred finger.

But, more than the humorous moments, we’re pleased with the progress and achievements The Ledger has helped make possible over the last 25 years.

These include the new Thompson Falls grade school in 1954, and several years later a new high school. We pushed for establishment of the Thompson Falls State Park and boat access points on the Noxon Rapids Reservoir.

The Ledger backed the construction of the Lions Lodge senior citizens apartment project and the new city Hall-Library and still later supported Mayor Orin Kendall’s drive for a city sewer system.

The Ledger supported one successful bond issue for water system improvements and now would like to support another program for water improvements and more storage facilities.

The Ledger backed drives for the old swimming pool (the old pool was on the corner of Preston Avenue and Washington Street) and for construction of the newest city pool. We think it’s important to provide our kids with a safe facility to use and enjoy and also in which to learn to swim.

The Ledger has tried to aid most civic and service organizations to conduct their activities when beneficial to the area.

We’ve seen an idea by Bert Van Campen for a golf course born and grow into one of the most beautiful courses in the state.

It was a wonderful party and to all those who had a part in planning or attending it, our sincerest thanks.