Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

Bull River Clinic to re-open

 
August 16, 2018



Those on the west end of Sanders County are about to get what they have been patiently waiting for… local medical care. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of Libby is planning to re-open Bull River Clinic.

“Cabinet Peaks Clinic at Bull River will likely open September of this year,” stated Kate Stephens, Cabinet Peaks Medical Clinic representative. “Current plans are under way to offer urgent care, family medicine, occupational health services and physical therapy weekly,” she added.

Hours of operation will be Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stephens commented that as demands increase, so will the hours of operation.

“Once the clinic is up and running, patients may schedule an appointment to see our provider, or stop in during office hours for any urgent care needs that may arise,” Stephens said.

The clinic will be located at 1029 Highway 200 in Noxon, the same location it has been in for years. Beginning September 10, the clinic can be reached by calling (406) 847-PEAK (7325) for scheduling appointments. A grand opening and open house dates will be announced as soon as determined.

The clinic was originally operated through Clark Fork Valley Hospital and then briefly managed by Bonner General Hospital out of Sandpoint, Idaho. The clinic has been closed for about one year.

 
