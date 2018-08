SHERIFF TOM RUMMEL swore in two new reserve deputies, Bryon Ekberg and Josh Ward, on Monday. Three more reserve deputies were sworn in Wednesday, just in time for fire season and the county fair. Wednesday's inductees included Daniel Jones, Brandi Jones, and Jason Thornton.

