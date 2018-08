Golfers, community set new record for charity tournament

CHIPPING UP - Gary Thompson chips on the No. 3 green during the Avista Charity Scramble at River's Bend on Saturday. At right, Kevin Duffy tees off on No. 5.

It was a full flight at River's Bend on Saturday for the 10th Annual Avista Charity Scramble. The 18 teams played a four-man scramble and raised money for Western Montana Mental Health Center (WMMHC) of Sanders County.

The tournament set a new record for fundraising, with just more than $21,000 r...