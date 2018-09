HAWK HARRIERS Wyatt Griffith and Nick Viera in action at the Bonners Ferry Invitational Saturday.

It was supposed to be in Libby but ended up being in Bonners Ferry.

The Thompson Falls cross country teams, forced out of the Libby Invitational by heavy wildfire smoke in that area, instead ran in the Bonners Ferry Invitational Saturday.

Liking the only slightly less smoky air of Idaho more th...