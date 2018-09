Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden September 6, 2018



Sander’s County Sheriff’s Office Rocky Olson, 35, driving without a valid license, $235; stop sign violation, $125. Marcus Cross, 23, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $185; no liability insurance, 2nd offense, $85. Trae Rocheleau, 24, day speeding, $20. Daniel Scarpino, 38, sp...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.