Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Ryan Davis, 46, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285.

Matthew Shuttle, 57, operating without liability insurance in effect, 3rd offense, $185; seatbelt violation, $20.

Rodney Burns, 57, night speeding, $20.

Spencer Simonson, 24, day speeding, $120.

Tyler Schibig, 29, unlawful possession of marijuana/products/paraphernalia in motor vehicle on highway, $75; careless driving, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary Nentwig, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; operating with expired registration, $35; operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $175.