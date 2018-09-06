ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Dianna Lynn Richardson

 
September 6, 2018



Dianna Lynn Richardson, 61, of Thompson Falls died in her home of kidney failure Sat., August 25, 2018. She was born in Marion, Ohio on May 3, 1957 to Carol and Shirley Jackson. Her siblings were Carol, Rocky, Rita and Melody.

Dianna earned her GED and attended an MTA school tractor trailer driver program. She also earned an associate of arts degree in criminal justice. Throughout her life, Dianna worked for the Lancaster Police Department, YMCA and Spring Creek. She was a volunteer for the VA and Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS).

She was married to Patrick Orie Richardson onJune 2, 1973. They had three children, Patrick, Patricia and Adem.

Dianna enjoyed shooting, RV camping, sitting out in the sun, and Raiders football.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Shirley; son, Patrick, daughter, Adem; and brother, Carol.

 
