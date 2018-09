SURPRISE DISPLAY – Ed Foste (left) and Stephen Steinebach fasten part of the burlap art while Marilyn Carey holds up the next part to be fastened.

Crooks utilize the cover of darkness for dastardly deeds, but Dave Williams of Plains and his crew used the nighttime to surprise residents with colorful art.

Just as the sun was setting last Wednesday evening, Williams and 15 friends and family members started tacking up nearly 1,000 feet of th...