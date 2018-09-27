ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Lawrence F. 'Larry' O'Neil

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

September 27, 2018

On September 7, 2018, Lawrence F. "Larry" ONeil, loving husband and friend, father, stepfather, brother, soldier and all-around nice guy, finished his final tour of duty here on this earth. After over six years of a slow decline in health, he closed his eyes for the last time.

A funeral mass, followed by a luncheon, will be held at Saint William's Church in Thompson Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

If you wish to make a charitable donation in Larry's name, he would want the donation to go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The family would like to thank the many friends in the Thompson Falls community for their years of support and friendship over these past six years. Your support meant the world to Larry and us.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 09/28/2018 02:25