Lawrence F. 'Larry' O'Neil

On September 7, 2018, Lawrence F. "Larry" ONeil, loving husband and friend, father, stepfather, brother, soldier and all-around nice guy, finished his final tour of duty here on this earth. After over six years of a slow decline in health, he closed his eyes for the last time.

A funeral mass, followed by a luncheon, will be held at Saint William's Church in Thompson Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

If you wish to make a charitable donation in Larry's name, he would want the donation to go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The family would like to thank the many friends in the Thompson Falls community for their years of support and friendship over these past six years. Your support meant the world to Larry and us.