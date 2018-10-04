ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

If you don't vote, don't complain

 
October 4, 2018



Editor,

Less than 100 years ago, you could not vote unless you were male and owned property. Today anyone 18 and over can vote, if they are registered. Those who moved here recently and those who did not vote in the last Presidential election are not registered voters. Check the county courthouse to make sure. Registration closes on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Please remember to vote on November 6. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain afterwards.

Hal Vosen

Heron





 
