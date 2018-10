LUKE WATERBURY runs for yards during action in Noxon last month. Heat travel to Alberton to play Valley Christian Friday.

This one turned out to be for the younger kids.

The red-hot Hot Springs Savage Heat defeated the Heart Butte Warriors 52-7 in Hot Springs Friday in a non-conference 6-Man football game.

Now 5-1 in Western C standings and 7-1 overall, coach Jim Lawson and the Heat will play Valley Christian in A...