Noxon raises funds for 4-year-old

APPLE OF LOVE ­- Jonathan and Leah Shine, of Washington, work to keep their apple steady in the couple's apple eating contest during the Lil' Fighters Fundraiser in Noxon on Saturday.

Members of the community banded together at Pilgrim Creek Park in Noxon on Saturday for the third annual Lil' Fighters Fundraiser. Each year, Lil' Fighters chooses a family to support and the proceeds of the event go to helping them pay medical bills and other expenses. Noxon resident Bethany Mast founded Lil' Fighters when her nephew spent some time in the hospital.

"We had a lot of success the first year, so we wanted to keep it going," Mast said.

This year, 4-year-old Wren McDonald was chosen and attended the fundraiser along with her mother Summer, her father Nate, and her younger brother Tanner.

Wren McDonald, from Troy, was recently diagnosed with bladder reflux. The diagnosis came after numerous urinary tract infections that left her kidneys small and damaged. She has had to endure numerous hospital visits, including a life-flight, and also a surgery to help stop further damage to her kidneys. Wren's kidneys will never fully recover from the damage and she will need to manage this illness the rest of her life.

Callie Jacobson WHEELIN' FOR A VICTORY- Couples battle it out in the wheelbarrow race at Pilgrim Creek Park.

The Lil' Fighters Fundraiser set up in the park with plenty of games and activities for all ages. There were wheelbarrow and sack races, cornhole, tug-of-war and an archery shoot. A vintage photo booth was set up with old western clothes available to dress up and pose. Other activities included a couple's apple eating contest. Apples were hung on strings and couples had to work together to finish their apple first without using their hands. A doughnut eating contest was held for the kids as well. A large pen was also set up for a bunny catching competition and greased pig wrestling. There were numerous heats for each of the competitions so that everyone would have a chance to participate.

The fundraiser was catered, and with a donation of $4, guests could get a large ham and cheese sandwich with grilled corn on the cob. Booths were set up where you could get fresh homemade doughnuts and popcorn. A pie competition was held. The winning pie was a raspberry-huckleberry-blueberry trifecta that sold in the auction for $310. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Wren McDonald to help with her long road ahead.

Mast said the fundraiser raised enough money to provide immediate relief for the McDonald family, and that they were beyond grateful. She said they choose a family each year that is facing the hardship of a critically ill child. Mast said there has only been one nomination each year.