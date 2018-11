Is it soda, pop, or soda pop?

CHERYL TRIPLETT, Silverton, Idaho – “Pop. ‘Go get me a pop,’ I say. So it’s pop. We come to Thompson Falls all the time. We like it here.”

NEPO JENNINGS, Butte – “In Butte, we always say pop.”

VALERIE ROMERO TOWNSEND, Thompson Falls – “Hands down, soda! And that means Co...