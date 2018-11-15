Question of the Week

If you could time travel, would you go to the future or the past?

DANIEL DEPREZ, Heron – “I’d go back in time and do it all again the right way.”

STACY JACK, Thompson Falls – “I would go back to the past and ask my grandparents the questions I never got to ask them."

MARY FISHER, Thompson Falls – “I think I’d go back and see my loved ones who are gone.”

MONA LU GOULD, Thompson Falls – “I would go back. I like the way they lived back then.”

SCOTT JOHNSON, Thompson Falls – “I’d go forward to the future. By looking back you can understand what was done wrong. Going forward, you can always fail, but you can correct wrongs and maybe succeed.”

SANDRA DENSON, Thompson Falls – “I’d go to the past. Things were much simpler then. I’d do things differently. But God is in control and I’d let Him handle it.”