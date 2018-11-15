Elizabeth J Sahinen, 92 passed away November 9, 2018, in Kalispell. Betty was born May 2, 1926, to Leslie and Mary Foerschler in Belgrade, Montana. She was raised in Helena. She attended grade school at Central School and graduated from the Old Helena High School.

Betty married James G. Sahinen in 1950 at the St. Helena Cathedral. She worked at the union bank until she started raising her seven girls. After raising her girls and babysitting for friends, Betty decided to join the real world and went to work at the Little Professor Bookstore in downtown Helena. This was her dream job since she was an avid reader and book collector.

She took a leave of absence from her dream job to care for Jim during his battle with cancer. She returned to the bookstore after Jim died in 1990. In 1992, Betty moved to Trout Creek and lived in a cabin on the lake with her loving companion, Bob Clark. They had a lovely 22 years at the cabin. Bob passed away in 2014, so Betty moved to Helena to the Eagle Manor until 2017, when she moved to Kalispell to be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Louie Kimbrell.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Mary, husband James, daughter Cathy Sahinen McBride and her loving companion Bob.

ELIZABETH SAHINEN

Betty is survived by her daughters, Teresa Martenson (Kent) of Castle Rock, Colorado, Jeannie Hurley (Pat) of Helena, Montana, Anne Kimbrell (Louie)of Kalispell, Montana, Tricia McGurran (Dan) of Helena, Montana, Jenny Faure (Joe) of Valley City, North Dakota; 14 grandchildren (seven girls and seven boys); 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Pat Syskowski of Mendota, Illinois; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; the Clark family; and Betsy Sahinen of Helena, Montana. She also leaves behind her adopted cats, Marci and Mr. Fluff of Kalispell, Montana.

She loved and cared for her daughters and the Clark family. Cremation has taken place. Family services will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.jgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral home and crematory is caring for the family.