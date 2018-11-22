Christmas tree permits available

Christmas tree permits are now available at a cost of $5 at all Lolo National Forest offices. Permits may also be purchased at Feed and Fuel in Thompson Falls.

The hunt for the perfect Christmas tree can be a fun, festive way to begin the holiday season. Following some simple tips can ensure it is a safe day out in the woods.

• Be aware of changing weather as well as road and snow conditions. Good snow tires and a four-wheel drive vehicle are advised when traveling in winter conditions on Forest Service roads.

• Carry a map and be aware of your location.

• If you are on foot be aware of remaining daylight and time needed to return to your vehicle.

• Bring the right tools: a saw for cutting the tree and a shovel for removing snow from around the base of the tree.

• Advise family or friends of your destination and when you will return.

The Lolo National Forest does have some restrictions for cutting a Christmas tree.

• Do not cut trees from plantations or within developed recreation areas, campgrounds or the following areas: Pattee Canyon, Blue Mountain or the Rattlesnake recreation area.

• Do not leave live branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than five inches above the soil.

• Do not cut tops off of trees.

• Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks and streams) or within Wilderness Areas.

For additional information, contact the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District at 826-3821.