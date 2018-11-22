Patricia L. Rocco was born June 19, 1927 in Montevideo, Minnesota, as Patricia Louise Zimmerman. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2018, at St Joseph's Medical Center in Polson, Montana.

Pat was married to Mike Rocco for more than 60 years. She was an accomplished educator, earning a Ph.D. in education from Colorado State University in the early 70s. Pat worked in the field of special education for public schools, universities and private nonprofit for almost 40 years. During her time as an educator her accomplishments and accolades in Colorado, Idaho and Montana were many.

Pat enjoyed spending time with friends and family on adventures and celebrating life. Pat was preceded in death by Mike, who passed on in 2015.

She is survived by her two children Tim and Cass, grandchildren Lucas, Casey and Amanda and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will take place in Hope, Idaho, on June 19, 2019.