Lanterns f ill night's sky

Cancer Network hosts annual fundraiser

UP & AWAY – Cancer Network of Sanders County member Kathy Miller (left) and Jean Urion send up a lantern to honor those impacted by cancer at the 8th Annual Chinese Lantern Launch at the county fairgrounds.

The night sky over the county fairgrounds was dotted with colored lights last weekend as people's messages drifted to the heavens.

Nearly a dozen people participated in the Cancer Network of Sanders County's (CNSC) eighth annual Chinese Lantern Launch Saturday evening. The lanterns carried a variety of messages to mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, and others as a flame inside the lanterns raised them into the night. Most of the handwritten notes went to people who had lost their battle with cancer or to those who defied the odds and survived. But not all were cancer related. One message honored military veterans and two celebrated anniversaries.

"Some of my family has had cancer. For me, it gives me a way to express my love for my daughter and for my wife," said John Clark, who took over as CNSC president in June. Clark said that both his wife and daughter survived cancer, but perished later on. "I think for some people, it gives them a better feeling to do this," added Clark.

For some, launching a lantern was a way to bring back happy memories of lost loved ones. To others, it helped with closure. Some stayed and watched as their lantern disappeared into the darkness. Others only looked for a short time and readied another lantern. CNSC members and volunteers sent many of the lanterns up on behalf of someone else. Throughout the hour and a half event, the brisk cool wind took the biodegradable lanterns in all different directions. Only three were snagged by a nearby tree.

This was the first launching for First Lutheran Church Pastor Carol Seilhymer and her husband Steve, who launched 18 lanterns for church members in Plains and Thompson Falls. Karen Urion, a former Plains resident, bought 14 lanterns with her sister, Jana Urion, including one for her father, Austin, who survived a bout with cancer. Jana couldn't make it to the launching Saturday, but Karen, who's been to all but one launch, used the older and bigger lanterns, which almost immediately shot up into the sky. The smaller lanterns had a smaller fuel base and took longer to get airborne. A couple people had to chase their lantern across the lawn before it finally went airborne. Kathy Miller, former CNSC president, said she would have liked to have seen more participation in Saturday's launch. Joyce Dougan, a CNSC member, said they've never had so few people at a launch.

The CNSC raised over $400 at the launch, said Sherry McCartney, who took over coordination efforts for the event this year. She is also the nonprofit organization's treasurer and secretary. McCartney said that not everyone who purchased a lantern launched them at the fairgrounds.

CNSC organizers were pleased at the nice weather. The group originally held the event on New Year's Eve, but changed it to the Saturday after Thanksgiving four years ago for better weather. "We moved it to get away from the cold weather and the first year it was the coldest we ever had," said Miller.

Ed Moreth FILL IT UP – Cancer Network of Sanders County President John Clark fills a lantern with hot air while CNSC member Joyce Dougan lights the lantern fuel bar. The lantern was for Kim McNeil (back) who watched his lantern lift to the sky moments later.

The organization was established on Jan. 1, 2001, with the design to help members of Sanders County. Miller said the only two stipulations to receive a cash gift are that a person must reside in Sanders County and are undergoing cancer treatment. Miller, who started with the group the year it began, said that every dollar the CNSC takes in goes back to the people of Sanders County.

When CNSC started it was able to give "gifts" of only $50, but as more people donated money, the gift amounts also grew. This year, the gifts are up to $900. In addition, Miller said the recipients could spend the money however they wish. She noted that some have gone to pay for treatments, doctor bills or prescriptions, but she noted that some recipients in the past have had to use the money for gas to get to an appointment, or a motel room, and even groceries. Once, a recipient that was terminally ill used the gift to bring family members back to Plains for one final visit.

CNSC has given out about 100 gifts and around $100,000 this year. The organization has given away some 1,200 gifts and more than $600,000 in 17 years. Miller said people of Sanders County are very generous. The lantern launch is one of a handful of fundraisers each year.