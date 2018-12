PLAINS JUNIOR Conrad Vanderwall will be looking for more scoring moves like this as the prep wrestling season begins over the next few weeks. Vanderwall is pictured at last year's Ted Kato Memorial tournament in Thompson Falls.

Coach Jeff Kujala always has high expectations for his Plains-Hot Springs wrestling team, and the latest group of P-HS wrestlers he has on hand is no exception to that rule.

"We have a good group of kids coming back," he said. "We have been looking good in practice. I wish our numbers were a lit...