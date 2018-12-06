ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Celia Freed

 
December 6, 2018

Celia Freed

Longtime Thompson Falls resident Celia Marie Sump Freed passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at Village Health Care Center in Missoula.

Services will be held in the spring and a full obituary will be published at that time.









 
