Grapplers head to Hot Springs, Superior this week

HAWK ON HAWK - Dane Chojnacky of Thompson Falls grapples with Missoula Sentinel's Bailey Hawk during round 2 of the Polson Invitational Tournament in Pablo Friday. Hawks had four grapplers medal as they won 11th place in team scoring in the two-day tourney.

Freshman Trae Thilmony won the individual title at 113 pounds and Roman Sparks, Seth Alarcon and Dakota Irvine also earned medals as the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk wrestlers scored 89 points to finish 11th in the Polson Invitational Tournament last weekend.

