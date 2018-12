Improve to 3-0; key 14C games are up next

Don't be fooled by the Trotters' name; these Plains girls like to get out and run.

There was no trotting around about it Saturday as the Trotters ran past the visiting Darby Tigers 62-42. The Trotters settled the issue early, using a 15-2 win of the second quarter to take a 35-15 lead into halft...