SETTING THE STAGE - Wyatt Griffon (right) introduces Maddie McKenzie and Josh Elder during the Thompson Falls High School talent show last Friday.

Thompson Falls High School hosted a talent show in the gymnasium on Dec. 21. Ten participants decided to get up on the stage to show their classmates what they've got. One of the contestants, Josh Elder, sang "What are You so Afraid of" by XXXTENTACION.

"I picked this song because I was really in...